In a Georgian village near the city of Akhaltsikhe, a green puppy was born and was captured on video. Frames publishes Telegram-channel “360tv”.

According to the Rustavi-2 TV channel, the baby born on New Year’s Eve was nicknamed the Grinch. His owner, by the name of Mesarkishvili, said that representatives of the local zoo had already contacted him, but he did not intend to donate the dog. Together with the Grinch, seven more puppies were born.

The green color of the coat is due to the high pigment content of biliverdin in the dog’s placenta. These puppies are very rare, mostly born in the USA, UK and Italy.

