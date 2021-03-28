To a match of the Eurocopa. Georgia He has not been in any big event, but he stayed closer than ever by winning his group of the last division of the first Nations League history and qualify in this way for the playoffs of the Euro 2020. In them he won 1-0 to Belarus in the semifinal and fell in the final in front of North macedonia by 0-1 despite having the field factor in favor – although already with an empty door due to the restrictions of the pandemic. That defeat in November 2020 was very painful and was the goodbye of the coach, the Slovak Vladimir Weiss, who had managed to grow the team but who remained at the gates of the great goal.

Sagnol and modern football. The new coach is the famous French ex-footballer of the Bayern Munich, Willy Sagnol, who hadn’t been directing as head coach for almost five years – he was an assistant Ancelotti at the Bavarian club. He was convinced to accept the position by the top leaders of the Georgian federation Levan Kobiashvili and Alexander Iashvili, which he faced in his time in the Bundesliga. In his presentation, the former right-back stated that he wanted Georgia to adapt to the concepts that predominate in football today: transitions and quick attacks. It seems clear, then, that against Spain he will play the counterattack.

Kankava dribbles the ball in a match with Georgia.

A worthy premiere. In their debut in this qualifying round – and also Sagnol’s – Georgia fell 1-0 in Sweden. He started with the idea of ​​waiting, stealing and leaving, but ended up practically contesting possession of the Nordic team. He was able to advance in a very clear heads-up that his striker failed Kvilitaia, author of 14 goals this season with the Anorthosis in Cyprus. In the last minutes he risked and touched the tie with a great shot from Shengelia, a left-handed winger of the Konyaspor acting on foot changed.

Without the hero of Getafe. Georgia still remembers with enthusiasm the 1-0 win at the Coliseum in the most immediate precedent against Spain. It was in a friendly before the Euro 2016 and the scorer of the goal was the skilled playmaker Tornike Okriashvili, who this time will not be able to be due to an injury that occurred in the last meeting with his club, the Anorthosis.

The new talent plays in Russia. The imagination in attack will be put by the twenty-year-old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a right-handed attacking midfielder who usually starts from either side. Since he was a teenager he aroused great interest in Russia: the Lokomotiv of Moscow managed to get hold of his loan but failed to sign a contract for him later, and it was the Rubin kazan the one who tied him up for five seasons.

The experience is called Kankava. At 35 years old, with more than ninety games with the national team and with experience in leagues such as the Ukrainian or the French, Jaba kankava He is the undisputed leader of the team. He plays as a positional pivot, comes down to receive when the ball comes out and joins his characteristic combativeness with good criteria for choosing pass options. In January he signed for the Valenciennes of the French second division.