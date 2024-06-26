The national teams of Georgia and Portugal They faced each other on the last day of the group stage corresponding to zone F of this UEFA Euro 2024.
Those led by Roberto Martinez They arrived calmly until this duel since they secured their qualification to the next phase having won their first two games. On the contrary, Georgia He needed victory to do it.
Kvaratskhelia He scored the first goal of the match just 2 minutes into the game. Already in the second stage, a penalty sanctioned by the VAR gave the Georgians the opportunity to extend the advantage and it was Mikaudatze the one in charge of taking the shot from the 12 steps and sealing the match.
In this way, the selected Georgia finished in third position in the group and achieved, in its first participation in the history of the Euro, the ticket to the round of 16 of the competition where it will face none other than Spain.
The 23-year-old footballer entered the second half of the game at 63 minutes and has a particular history in the national team.
In 2019 he was champion with the under-20 category of!Ukraine! and paradoxically, today he finds himself playing for Georgia and making history with this country while his former national team was eliminated.
