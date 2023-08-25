DFormer US President Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Atlanta County Jail after being charged with attempted voter fraud. Trump’s motorcade reached the prison building in the state capital of Georgia on Thursday evening (local time), as shown on television pictures. There, the Republican presidential candidate had to endure the formal procedure that follows an indictment. This includes, for example, the recording of personal details and also the recording of a police photo. The sheriff’s office released the picture shortly thereafter. There has never been such a photo of a president in US history.

After less than half an hour, Trump’s motorcade left the prison grounds again. The Republican was expected to leave town immediately after the appointment.

The fact that Trump did not have to appear in court for the procedure, unlike with previous charges, but in a prison, has a new quality, at least from the outside.

Trump again criticized charges against him

After the Atlanta County Jail session, Trump once again bitterly complained about the prosecution against him. “This is a very sad day for America,” Trump said on Thursday evening (local time) shortly before his departure from Atlanta. He had recently turned himself in to the authorities in the district jail there on charges of attempted voter fraud. “This should never have happened,” said the Republican presidential candidate, who plans to run again in the 2024 election.

Trump said the prosecution against him was nothing but electoral interference. What is happening here is a farce. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he asserted. “And everyone knows that.” He had every right to doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election, the 77-year-old claimed.

Trump was charged in Atlanta with 18 other suspects over his attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. In the almost 100-page indictment, Trump and several accomplices are accused, among other things, of having urged public officials to violate their oath of office. Trump narrowly lost the state in the 2020 presidential election. A criminal offense from the so-called Rico law is particularly delicate in the indictment. This makes it possible to take action against several suspects at the same time as part of a criminal organization. The law was originally enacted to combat mafia racketeering.







Trump has already been indicted at the federal level in Washington for his campaign against his own defeat in the 2020 election. In the presidential election almost three years ago, he lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To this day, however, Trump has not admitted this defeat, instead spreading the lie that he was deprived of victory through electoral fraud.

Indictments have also been filed against Trump in New York and Miami. The New York case is related to hush money payments to a porn actress. The Miami case revolves around the safekeeping of top-secret government documents in a private Trump home. The former real estate mogul, who wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election, rejects all allegations and sees the charges as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from running for another term.