Georgia asked for support from Turkey both on the situation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and on issues related to the country’s integration into NATO. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

Commenting on the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the opening of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, the politician noted that it is extremely important for Tbilisi when Ankara, as a strategic partner, makes a statement about the unacceptability of the “occupation of Georgian territories.”

According to him, during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili to Turkey, the Georgian side received firm guarantees of support for the country “in all formats.” “We see concrete results of this,” Zalkaliani said. Turkey’s position on Georgia was “very clear” during the recent NATO summit in Brussels, he added.

On June 1, Erdogan said that Turkey “firmly supports Georgia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations.”

In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to regain control of the region. After Russia’s intervention, the Georgian military was driven out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Russia officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria announced the recognition of South Ossetia. In addition to these four countries, Vanuatu announced the recognition of Abkhazia. In 2018, the independence of the two republics was recognized by Syria.

The Law of Georgia “On Occupied Territories” establishes a special legal regime in the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In the document, they appear as the Abkhaz Autonomous Republic and the Tskhinvali region. One of the main provisions of the law is that Russia is declared a state carrying out the military occupation of these territories.