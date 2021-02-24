Georgia has expanded the list of countries whose citizens will be able to openly cross the border if certain conditions are met. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Garibashvili. This information is published by TASS…

So, from March 1, all citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia will be able to freely arrive in the country by air. The condition for entering the country will be a negative test for COVID-19. At the same time, the country’s land borders will remain closed.

In addition, almost all restrictions and prohibitions introduced due to the spread of the disease are being lifted in Georgia. Restaurants will also start operating from the beginning of spring, intercity transport from 25 February. “We have decided to weaken the measures in connection with the admission of travelers to the country,” Garibashvili explained.

Related materials

On January 29, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava announced that Russians who had been vaccinated against coronavirus would be able to visit the republic. She clarified that tourists will need to undergo a full course of vaccination, implying “two doses”, and present a document confirming this when crossing the border.

The Georgian government earlier announced the launch of international flights, interrupted due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection, from February 1. The authorities also worked to facilitate the entry regime into the country as a whole.

Air traffic between Russia and Georgia was terminated by the decision of Russian leader Vladimir Putin from July 8, 2019 after the aggravation of relations between the parties. In June 2019, thousands of protests broke out in Tbilisi, caused by the participation of the Russian delegation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, where State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov took the chair of the speaker of the Georgian parliament.