The Georgian economy will annually lose up to $1 billion in the event of a complete ban on the entry of tourists from Russia. This was announced on Tuesday, August 1, by the head of the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” Irakli Kobakhidze.

“If Russian tourists do not come to Georgia at all, the country will lose about $1 billion a year. This is despite the fact that our economy is $30 billion. This means that 20-30 thousand jobs will be lost,” the politician said in during the briefing, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the TV and radio company Imedi.

He noted that the former ruling United National Movement party and the rest of the opposition want to cause economic and political damage to the country, pointing to a rally against the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise liner in the port of Batumi, on board of which there were tourists from the Russian Federation.

“The Collective National Movement and its partners are doing their best to arrange provocations, the purpose of which is to create at least small unrest in the country and damage economic and political interests,” Kobakhidze concluded.

Earlier that day, Giorgi Lomia, leader and political secretary of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party, told Izvestia that there were no anti-Russian sentiments in the country, and protest attempts were only needed to demonstrate the alleged fight against Russia to Western curators.

On July 27 and 31, opposition rallies were held in Batumi due to the entry into the local port of the Astoria Grande liner, operated by the Turkish company Miray Cruises, carrying Russian citizens. According to the Georgian opposition, the liner may fall under international sanctions, and the citizens of the Russian Federation allegedly violated the law “On Occupation” in force in Georgia. However, the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency said that the vessel belongs to a company registered in the Seychelles and not subject to international sanctions.

According to local media, the protesters threw eggs and bottles at the bus full of Russian tourists. Local police detained the most active protesters.