The leadership of Georgia has ceased to serve foreign interests. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this to journalists in response to the call of MEPs to release the former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili.

“I want to tell everyone that the time has ended in the country when politicians and authorities served the interests of foreign states. We serve the interests of Georgia. Let everyone remember this well and do not try to interfere in our internal affairs. This is what I want to say to those European parliamentarians and some corrupt bureaucrats who teach the Georgian people,” he said.

In addition, Garibashvili called the resolution adopted by the EP shameful, and Saakashvili called the European “agent”. According to him, the authors of the resolution are not interested in the fact that the politician arrived in Georgia illegally with the aim of organizing a revolution in the country.

Earlier, on February 15, the European Parliament by a majority of votes adopted a resolution in which it demanded the release of Saakashvili and allow him to receive medical treatment abroad.

Later, on March 2, the Tbilisi Court of Appeal refused to release the former president of Georgia from prison on health grounds.

On February 22, it became known that Saakashvili’s condition began to worsen due to the refusal of proper nutrition. According to doctors, before that the politician ate food in small quantities, but now he refuses protein supplements and parenteral nutrition.

Before that, on February 10, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw had offered Tbilisi to send Saakashvili to Poland for treatment. According to him, if Georgia wants to count on a positive response to its European aspirations, it must take this proposal seriously.

In December 2022, it was reported that Saakashvili was tested for mercury, arsenic, thallium, lead, bismuth and barium. However, later this information was refuted by the head of the medical department of the special penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, Malkhaz Urtkmelidze.

Saakashvili was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after his return to the country ahead of local elections. A criminal case was initiated against him for illegally crossing the border. The politician was also convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the Imedi TV company.