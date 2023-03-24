uExpected situation for Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: When the Green politician wanted to land in the capital Tbilisi on Thursday evening for her visit to the South Caucasus republic of Georgia, the Airbus of the Defense Ministry’s flight readiness department had to take off. According to the pilot, the reason was an airplane that was still on the runway. It was initially unclear whether there was any danger during the flight maneuver. A go-around is often considered a standard precaution.

The Airbus A340-300, coming from the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, was supposed to land in Tbilisi with Baerbock and her delegation on board around 11:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. German time). After it looked as if parts of the chassis had already touched the runway, the flight captain accelerated and took off.

After the plane had regained altitude, the pilot said over the on-board loudspeaker: “Actually, there is not that much going on here in Tbilisi. But then tonight. A colleague who was “still rolling down the runway in front of us with his plane unfortunately didn’t make it quite fast enough. And for this reason we had to abort the approach at the last moment.” For this reason he asked for a little patience. They are on the opposite approach and will land back in Tbilisi in 20 minutes. At around 11:20 p.m., the Airbus landed without further problems.