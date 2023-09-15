In the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Georgetown University, ranked 22nd in the United States of America, announced today the launch of the new “Executive MBA” program for business administration at the DIFC Academy for the first time in UAE.

The “Executive MBA” program, which is the first of its kind in the country, aims to raise the level of specialized education to serve as a platform for decision-makers and executives that enables them to develop their capabilities, in addition to providing them with a more accurate and deeper understanding of the mechanisms of leadership of public and private institutions.

The Executive MBA program at Georgetown University, a high-level American program prepared by a group of specialists from the Financial Times and experts from Georgetown McDonough School, which is based in Washington, DC, has achieved remarkable success.

The courses include four areas: main foundations, regional experiences, focus on future trends, and experiences with great impact.

The program, which lasts for 21 months, covers a set of basic topics that contribute to enriching the knowledge of senior officials, especially with regard to the business sector, international affairs, partnerships between the public and private sectors, business analysis, sustainability, the future of work, and financial technology.

Graduates will also become members of Georgetown’s global network of more than 200,000 alumni.

Georgetown Business School’s office is located at the DIFC Academy, which works with some of the world’s most recognized institutions to offer a variety of academic and professional education programs designed to support talent development in the DIFC.

Through the Academy, the Dubai International Financial Center provides the opportunity to obtain the best education for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The number of participants in the program in conjunction with the Academy has reached 3,600 learners and graduates during the year 2022.

Students in the “Executive MBA” program will study at the Dubai International Financial Center Academy, and will complete three-week residency programs at the Georgetown University campus in Washington, D.C., which constitutes an opportunity to communicate with an elite group of students and graduates.

The Executive MBA aims to provide participants with the knowledge and experience necessary to understand the various aspects of work within major institutions. It also provides graduates with a tangible boost and progress in their careers, enabling them to adopt theories of the new economy, thus supporting the knowledge-based economy and enhancing the position of the United Arab Emirates. As an influential economic center.

Regarding the launch of the new program, His Excellency Issa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC, said: “We are pleased to welcome the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University to the DIFC, as its presence enhances our continuing efforts to work on developing capabilities and programs to attract diverse global talent by providing opportunities.” To obtain the best education and capacity building opportunities in the region to prepare future leaders.”

For his part, Robert Grover, Dean of Georgetown University, said: “Georgetown University has contributed to preparing several generations of world leaders since its founding in 1789. Our continuous approach to providing a rigorous academic experience and having values ​​and responsibility towards others has contributed to preparing graduates capable of taking on the most challenging issues in societies.” And make a real difference in the world. We are now pleased to launch the “Executive MBA” program in the United Arab Emirates, which will prepare and qualify graduates to help advance the region as a whole at a time when the region is witnessing more prosperity and innovation.”

For his part, Paul Almeida, dean of the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, said: “The Middle East, North Africa and South Asia have witnessed tremendous economic growth and innovation.” He added that the opportunities available in Dubai, coupled with Georgetown University’s high reputation for business excellence and high values ​​for business leaders and aspiring graduates from across the region, constitute a wonderful opportunity to launch a program that will impact the lives and careers of our students and the prosperity of the region as a whole.

The first edition of the Executive MBA program will begin at Georgetown McDonough University in Dubai in September 2023.

-A leading academic institution.

Georgetown University is ranked among the top universities in the United States and admission is highly selective. The university is ranked 22nd in the 2022-2023 edition of the best national colleges and universities in the United States of America.

Its most prominent graduates include 13 Nobel Prize laureates, 27 Rhodes Scholars, 32 Marshall Scholars, 33 Truman Scholars, 429 Fulbright Scholars, two American presidents, two US Supreme Court justices, in addition to kings and 14 foreign heads of state.

The university is among the world’s leading institutions in the field of government and international relations, as the university’s graduates constitute a greater number of American and foreign diplomats than any other university and a large number of members of the US Congress.

The university offers degree programs in 48 majors, and has an average enrollment of 7,500 undergraduate students and 10,000 graduate students from more than 135 countries.

– McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is located in Washington, DC, and is keen to attract experts and specialists from the sectors of business, government, policy makers, non-profit organizations and the diplomatic community.

The college offers an experiential, interdisciplinary approach to learning and scholarship that prepares undergraduates and participants in customized executive education courses to become creative leaders.

McDonough’s global expansion and reach is enhanced by the fact that approximately 39% of the faculty members are multinational graduates from 124 countries around the world. Its curricula are internationally recognized and it ranks among the best schools in the field of business.

It is also distinguished by its well-established relationship with many major institutions and graduates in the UAE, as the number of graduates from the McDonough School of Business in the Middle East and North Africa region has reached more than 200 graduates, including 50 in the UAE, in addition to approximately 1,500 graduates from Georgetown University in the region, including About 160 in the UAE.