Georgetown: plot, cast, true story and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Wednesday 19 July 2023, at 21.20 on Ria 3 the film Georgetown, a 2019 film directed by Christoph Waltz, is on air in his directorial debut. The film, written by David Auburn, is based on the New York Times Magazine article The Worst Marriage in Georgetown by Franklin Foer which tells the true story of the murder of Viola Herms Drath. Let’s see all the information like the plot and the cast.

Plot: true story

The film is based on a true story and tells of a couple, formed by Ulrich Mott (Christoph Waltz), thirty years younger than his wife, and the wealthy elderly widow Elsa Brecht (Vanessa Redgrave). Thanks to her, the man met stars and politicians and entered high society and the best circles. The couple is known for throwing lavish events at their Georgetown home, making them two prominent figures in Washington DC’s socialite scene. When the old lady is found dead, however, suspicion immediately falls on her young spouse, accused of being a social climber and a murderer…

Georgetown: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening, Corey Hawkins, Sergio Di Zio, Ron Lea, David Reale, Laura de Carteret, Victoria Snow, Paulino Nunes, Caroline Palmer. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Christoph Waltz: Ulrich Mott

Vanessa Redgrave as Elsa Brecht

Annette BeningAmanda Brecht

Corey HawkinsDaniel Volker

Laura de Carteret: Eleanor Price

Dan LettRobert Pearson

Richard Blackburn Senator Chuck Hagel

Kevin JubinvilleDeKalb

Noah SpitzerColin Fry

Saad Suddiqui: Zahari

Streaming and TV

Where to see Georgetown on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 19 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Rai Play platform.