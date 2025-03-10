The president of Aur (Alliance for the Union of the Romanians, member of the European Group of Conservatives and Reformists ECR), George Simionhas denounced the decision of the Supreme Court that yesterday Sunday invalidated the candidacy of populist Calin Georgescu in the repetition of … The presidential elections, due to the evidence that it was being supported directly and indirectly by the Russian dictatorship. The new Trump administration had also pointed out from Washington that I did not see this prohibition with good eyes. Although the Radical Right head has called for calm, from the early hours of the day there have been some spontaneous protest manifestations in Bucharest.

Simion has denounced that this decision is “a new episode of the coup d’etat that began on December 6” when the judges decided to suspend the second round first and definitely cancel the elections last November, when Georgescu headed the count. The leader of Aur has called for calm and back to the electoral process, taking into account the fragile economic situation of the country. “I think they are already realizing what the economic consequences will be, because we can no longer borrow even 10% interest.” In his opinion, «Romanians have the fundamental right to express their discontent, people have the right to know who makes decisions and why. The anger we see among Romanians is the result of years of betrayal by a political class and a government that does not want to listen to the voice of the Romanians ». Besides, George Simion He affirmed that his political party “although we fully support the right to protest, we do not support violence or destruction.”

«The true responsibility of this crisis lies in those in the government, in which they are in power and that ignore the demands of the people, the vote of the people. First, I consider Marcel Ciolacu guilty of what is happening. And I think the current government is pushing Romania towards the disaster, ”concluded Simion.

On November 24, Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, held with 23% of the votes, ahead of the centrist candidate Elena Lasconiwhich obtained 19%. On December 6, the Constitutional Court annulled the elections, just 48 hours before the celebration of the second round, given the suspicion of interference of a “foreign state agent”, in reference to Russia, and irregularities in the financing of the campaign.

The new coalition led by the socialist Marcel CiolacuHe decided that Romania’s presidential elections will be held on May 4, with a possible second round on May 18 if none of the candidates have an absolute majority.