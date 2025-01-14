Those attending the protests demand “free elections” and that they return “the second round”
Tens of thousands of people gathered on Sunday in Bucharest’s University Square and marched from there to the Government headquarters, the Cotroceni Palace, to protest against the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections on 24 …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Georgescu #mobilizes #massive #demonstrations #Romania #annulment #presidential #elections
Leave a Reply