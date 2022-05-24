Super saverSome people are very good with money. Whether they have a lot or a little, they are creative and with results. How do they do that? In this section we let a super saver do the talking. This time George Ladru (72), who is hunting bargains despite his good retirement.

Income per month: approximately 4000 euros together with his wife. They are both retired

Lives with: His wife. They have two children living alone and four grandchildren

Lives in: Purmerend Expenses per month:

Mortgage: 800 euros

Energy: 210 euros

Insurances: 320 euros

District heating and electricity: 230 euros

Water: 20 euro

Groceries: around 600 euros

To play sports: 20 euros, subscription at basic-fit

Clothing: No fixed amount

Transport: 80 euros petrol and 40 euros road tax

Catering industry: Once every six weeks to a favorite pub. About 100 euros

Save: 40 euros for the grandchildren, 10 euros each per month

Holidays: ,, What remains goes to a buffer that must contain a minimum amount for unforeseen expenses. When the buffer is ‘full’, this is skimmed off to the holiday pot and to do other fun things. The top of the buffer is currently full, partly due to no travel through corona. That is why we now go on holiday a lot, at least five times a year.”

You call yourself a super saver, but you don’t save. What’s up with that?

George: ,,There are many who do not reach their pension, they fall down in droves. So why should I save? Then they will say later: George is dead and one of the richest in the cemetery. That's no use to you, right? My motto is: you live today and enjoy life. You are dead longer than you are alive."

Despite your good pension, you do pay attention to the little ones. Why?

,,I grew up in the Jordaan, my mother was not well off. When we had children, my wife worked half days. But I still wanted to go on holiday at least once a year. So we always went to Spain by bus. That journey to Benidorm took 25 hours with a transfer in Maastricht. That never again. But that economy has remained.”

Are you also a super saver and would you like to participate in this section? Mail to geld@dpgmedia.nl

How do you save?

,,On Saturdays I look through the supermarket brochures for offers and I make a list of where the cheapest is and that’s where I get it. My son once worked as a stocker and he taught me that more expensive products are at eye level, cheaper downstairs and have the longest shelf life at the back of the shelves. I take that into account. And I regularly go to Germany to do my shopping. We immediately fill the tank. Everything is cheaper there.”

Do you have an example of that?

,,A good bottle of red Italian wine: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, costs less than 2 euros in Germany at Trinkgut or Aldi. In the Netherlands you pay 3.49 euros for exactly the same bottle. Saves you 1.50 euros per bottle. I then buy 2 boxes with 6 bottles, 12 times 1.50 is 18 euros 'profit'."

Where is the cheapest place to shop in the Netherlands?

We go to the black market in Beverwijk at least once or twice a month. Vegetables, fruit, herbs and clothing are dirt cheap there. The more you buy, the more discount you get. You have to trade a bit with the seller.”



Quote

Then I walk away and say it’s too expensive. In 90 percent of the cases, the seller calls me back and asks what I want to pay George Ladru

How do you negotiate?

,,I recently scored two nice jackets. The seller asked 45 euros for one jacket. I said, ‘If I buy two jackets, what do you need for that?’ 80 euros, he said. Then I walk away and say it’s too expensive. In 90 percent of the cases, the seller calls me back and asks what I want to pay. In the end I bought the two jackets for 60 euros.

I also negotiate with providers. Every year I ask for a discount at Ziggo. Recently I received a nice offer from KPN when I switched. I called Ziggo with that, they went along with the price of KPN and I got all sports channels for free for a year. I do the same with energy companies. Just before the energy crisis, I had a very nice contract for three years.”

And holidays?

Then I negotiate too. I saw a trip to Tenerife. Half board for two weeks was 2000 euros. Then I go to a travel agency and ask if they can offer the same or lower. Then they usually sit under it. With that I then go to another travel agency who will sit under that again. In short: over the years you become a bit bolder.”





