George Steiner at his home in Cambridge, UK in 2016. Borja Hermoso

Just a year ago today George Steiner died. Perhaps it seems more because everything before the pandemic seems to be from another era, something that is accentuated in the case of Steiner himself, who always seemed like a wise man from another time. The bad news is that we have been left without knowing what he thinks of what happened in these 365 days. The good news, that the publisher Alphabet has just rescued one of the books that best …