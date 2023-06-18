George Soros with his son and heir Alexander, in Germany, in an image obtained from social networks. ALEX SOROS VIA TWITTER (via REUTERS)

He bad Globalism official retires. George Soros (Budapest, 92 years old), favorite beast noir of the right and some sectors of the left, embodiment for his detractors of the cliché of a greedy and intriguing Jew who pulls the strings of the world, has handed over control of his multimillion-dollar empire this week to his son Alexander. The American tycoon put his full power on record with the attack on the pound sterling in 1992, which allowed him to earn a billion dollars in a day while bringing the Bank of England to its knees. “I was lucky,” he recounted much later, without giving it importance. It was not the first, nor the last, of his risky speculative maneuvers. Today his fortune is estimated at 25,000 million dollars.

The 1992 episode was a small preview of the turbulence to come on the international economic scene, but above all of the conversion of the figure of Soros into a target both for his wealth —or rather, his way of obtaining it— and for his support for liberal causes, beginning with the promotion of democracy in the former Iron Curtain through the network of Open Society foundations. Established a few years before the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was able to operate in its native country, Hungary, without major interference under the communist government, unlike what happened later, in a theoretically democratic regime, under the mandate of the illiberal Viktor Orbán: the Central European University, one of the jewels in the crown, had to leave the country after passing a law against NGOs with foreign financing. Two years earlier the association had been expelled from Russia for being “undesirable”. At the turn of the century, the Open Society network operated in more than 70 countries and as of 2017, had received some $18 billion of its funding.

Feared speculator and generous philanthropist; visionary, daring, Soros still casts the shadow of a survivor. He left his country, Hungary, unscathed from the Nazi occupation in 1944, from where the family fled in disarray to avoid the concentration camps, an experience that marked that 13-year-old boy for life, as he has confessed many times. A wizard of financial engineering even before it was defined as such, an unfathomable threshold of risk has characterized his way of doing business. His particular philosophy (he trained with Karl Popper in London, where his family arrived in 1947) combines uncertainty and benefits or, more simply, that of the worse the better: “The more tense a situation is, the less it takes to reverse it and the greater the profit potential.” Abandoning his goal of becoming a philosopher —the name of his foundation pays homage to the “open society” advocated by Popper—, and after an internship in a small London bank, he crossed the pond and in 1956 settled in New York, where he worked as a stock analyst before making a name for himself. Six decades later, his English is still tinged with a thick foreign accent.

In 1973 he established the Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund later renamed Quantum, a name halfway between a James Bond installment and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle. His bold investments quickly multiplied his fortune, but not all of his bets were successful. Soros correctly predicted the global stock market crash of October 1987, but was wrong to predict that Japanese stocks would suffer the most. Something similar happened to him with Brexit, in 2016: he did not really believe that the exit from the EU would take place, so the result of the British referendum caught the tycoon on the wrong foot and long in the pound, that is, betting on its strengthening. The currency lost almost 12% in two days against the dollar. He also predicted a fall in the markets after the victory of Donald Trump in 2020. He was wrong and lost. In the late 1990s, he was linked to the attacks on the Thai bath and the Malaysian ringgit, but his involvement could not be proven. He was also investigated, and fined, for the use of confidential information in an operation with the Société Générale. With the bursting of the tech bubble, his risk-taking style of doing business became more prudent.

Soros, a great tennis fan, is a well-known Democratic donor. He contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 and Joe Biden’s 2020 campaigns and directly spent $128.5 million during the November midterm elections, making him the largest single donor that election cycle. His political and social activism soon placed him at the center of a supposed global conspiracy, of which he would be both the architect and the beneficiary: of the Arab Spring to the Occupy Wall Street movement, the refugee crisis of 2015 or Black Lives Matter, all the systemic or conjunctural shocks in the world in recent decades would supposedly obey their machinations.

But not only does he point to the right, he is also the target of friendly fire from his co-religionists. In 2010 he contributed one hundred million dollars to the NGO Human Rights Watch, highly criticized among some American Jewish circles, as a recent article in The Wall Street Journal in which Alan M. Dershowitz, emeritus professor at Harvard, assured that the financier “has done more than anyone to turn the Americans against Israel.” Elon Musk [que había llamado a Soros Magneto, el villano de la saga X-Men] you are absolutely right, and it is not [un comentario] anti-Semite”, concluded the academic. “His Judaism should not protect him from criticism. Also, no one has done more to damage Israel’s position in the world, especially among so-called progressives,” says the columnist, alluding to Human Rights Watch activism.

If the causes he defends have put him in the pillory, the “more political” profile of his heir Alexander, 37, may offer an even better target for the American right: his intention is to “boost their support for the right to vote and abortion”, two burning issues on the country’s political and judicial agenda. Alexander was caught off guard by the throne – it was supposedly destined for his eldest son, Jonathan, 52, the son of Soros’s first wife – and aside from his partying life in his early twenties, little is known of his resume other than is linked to his father’s companies (he was appointed president of the Open Society network in December). He has a BA in History from New York University and a Ph.D. in 2018 from UC Berkeley.

The philanthropic facet of the legendary Soros Sr. is for some a shield behind which his true purposes are hidden: to manipulate politics and the economy for his own benefit. But despite the controversy that he generates, no one in the financial market detracts from him as an investor. For Soros, as for the 13-year-old boy frightened by the Nazi soldiers passing through the streets of Budapest, investing is surviving: learning to be conservative, taking losses, not entering the market if it is not clear, and playing strong. when the opportunity presents itself. Flee forward, perhaps. “Instead of submitting to our fate, we resisted a much stronger evil force and pulled through. We not only survive, but we help others. This has marked me, turning a disaster of unthinkable proportions [el nazismo] in an exciting adventure. That gave me an appetite for risk ”, he recounted in an essay in The New York Review of Books in 2011.

In the 1990s, speculators like Soros almost won the battle against the States. Three decades later, frozen in memory on that Black Wednesday in September 1992 when his attack on the pound destabilized the markets, the legend of old Soros lives on as do the weaker but more frequent aftershocks of an earthquake.

