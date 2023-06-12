At 37, Alexander Soros will have the autonomy to decide on his father’s $ 25 billion fortune

Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, 92, will pass control of his $25 billion fortune to his youngest son, Alexander Soros, 37.

PhD in history from the University of California, Alexander told the Wall Street Journal who thinks “in the same way” than the father in many ways. George is a philanthropist and supports leftist politicians in the United States. The family owns the THE F (Open Society Foundations), a non-profit organization that allocates around US$ 1.5 billion a year to human rights and democracy groups and educational institutions.

Despite the similarities with his father, Alexander said to be “more political”. Recently, he has met with heads of state, including presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Joe Biden, from the USA.

George Soros defends the right to vote and abortion and gender equality, among other agendas. He has already supported election campaigns by district attorneys and police officers who had the reduction of the number of incarcerated people and the end of racial prejudice in the judicial system as their flags. For this reason, he is a frequent target of right-wing politicians.

Worried about a possible victory for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, Alexander said he intends to collaborate so that this does not happen. “As much as I’d love to leave money out of politics, while the other side is doing it, we’re going to have to do it too.”, he stated.

The transfer of control of the Soros empire to Alexander was not expected. Recently, George said that “I didn’t want the foundation to be taken over by one of my sons, as a matter of principle. Thought it should be managed by someone better suited to it.”. The businessman’s half-brother, Jonathan Soros, 52, a lawyer with a background in finance, was the likely successor.

Disagreements, however, made the tycoon change his plans and gradually include his youngest son in the business. In December, OSF’s board of directors elected Alexander as chairman. The youngest also directs the Super PAC (Political Action Committee or Political Action Committee, in Portuguese – political support organizations) of Soros.