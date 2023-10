How did you feel about the content of this article?

Billionaire George Soros handed over management of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) to his son, Alex Soros, in June this year | Photo: EFE/Alejandro García

The philanthropic institution Open Society Foundations (OSF), created by billionaire George Soros and managed by his youngest son, Alexander Soros, since June, will undergo a change in its operations, starting with the dismissal of at least 40% of employees of the foundation.

According to the portal Bloomberg Lineathere are still not many details about all the transformations that will be implemented at Open Society, but the new manager has already stated that, among the new actions, is to interrupt new donations from the institution for five months.

“The changes are intended to maximize the impact of the Open Society in helping combat the forces that threaten open and free societies,” said Alexander Soros and OSF President Mark Malloch-Brown in a joint statement.

In 2021, OSF had approximately 1700 employees on its staff, but after recent changes, the updated number will drop to less than 500 people.

George Soros’ foundation has assets worth US$25 billion (R$126 billion, at current prices), and is considered one of the biggest defenders of progressive causes in the world, financing abortionist, environmentalist and drug decriminalization organizations. In total, more than US$1 billion per year is donated to these causes.