George Shultz, head of diplomacy during the Ronald Reagan Administration and a key figure in the beginning of the end of the Cold War, died this Saturday in Stanford (California) at the age of 100. Traditional Republican, economist and academic, he worked for three conservative governments (Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Reagan) and was a capital figure of the latter two, for which he served up to four different positions. He emerged from the Nixon Watergate scandal with a reputation unscathed, helped to soften relations with the former Soviet Union in the Reagan era, and was fully employed in the embedded conflict in the Middle East. The Hoover Institution, to which he was linked, reported the death on Sunday. With him goes a legendary figure in 20th-century American politics.

“If in a moment of danger you had to choose a man in whom to place the security of the United States, that man would be George Shultz,” said Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State of the Nixon Government. Shultz came to that cabinet in 1969 because of his credentials as a labor market expert and served as Secretary of Employment, then Head of the Budget Office, and finally Secretary of the Treasury, a position from which he resigned in May 1974, just three months before the resignation of the republican president. It came out well stopped. In one of the famous recordings, Nixon complained that he did not want to use the treasury to go after his political enemies.

He was born in New York in 1920, an only child in a wealthy family. His father was the dean of the Educational Institute of the Stock Exchange, where the employees of the parquet were trained. He graduated from Princeton in economics and, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, served with the Marines in the Pacific during World War II. He received his doctorate in 1949 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and began his teaching career at this center and the University of Chicago. In ’55 he worked for the first time in the Eisenhower Administration as chief economist of the White House Economic Advisory Council.

When Reagan nominated him as head of Diplomacy, the Senate approved him unanimously, with 97 votes in favor and zero against, a sign of the prestige that his figure inspired. Those six years at the helm of the State Department, however, put his persuasiveness and sense of opportunity to the test within the US government itself.

Shultz considered that the arrival to power of Mikhail Gorbachev opened the door to thaw and defended before the president the softening of relations practically alone. “This man is different from all the Soviet leaders I have met so far, he speaks of the world in a different way, he shows an unusual interest in knowing things, he is more flexible, you can discuss and converse with him,” he recalled in 1990, in an interview in EL PAÍS, about his first impression. In his memoirs, he defended that, in fact, the Cold War had ended in the Reagan era. The outcome of his squabbles over the strategy in Central America was worse. He always maintained that he was opposed to covert operations and lost control of politics in the Latin American region in favor of the CIA and the National Security Council. He also rejected the sale of arms to Iran – which ended up being done in secret and provokedor the scandal Iran-Contra— and the delivery of the funds to the Nicaraguan counterrevolution.

Like other diplomats of his time, he watched the final years of US foreign policy with bewilderment. “Right now not leading the world,” he said in an interview last March, “we are withdrawing from it.” After leaving active politics, he moved to California, where he was appointed Professor Emeritus at the Stanford Business School, and joined the Boards of Directors of several companies, including the controversial Theranos, a research company from plasma whose founder, Elizabeth Holmes, faces a fraud trial by transcending the falsehoods surrounding the supposed scientific method.