The former US Secretary of State between during the last years of the Cold War (1982-1989), George shultz, passed away last Saturday at 100 years of age.

Stanford University, in California, which reports his death this Sunday, describes him as “one of the most important politicians of all time” in the country, and highlights that in his years of political activity worked for three presidentsincluding Ronald Reagan, with whom he teamed up to advance toward the end of the Cold War.

In an opinion piece published last December on the occasion of his 100th birthday, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal He claimed that he helped forge the friendship between Reagan and the then president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

“His experience in diplomacy allowed a peaceful end to the Cold War”then wrote former US Under Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz.

For Wolfowitz, Shultz not only accomplished something that when Reagan came to power in 1981 seemed An impossible dream”It also succeeded in “restoring the balance of relations between the United States and China.”

Shultz was born in New York on December 13, 1920. He studied for a Bachelor of Art and a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Princeton University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1942.

During World War II he served in the Marine Corps and later he would exercise a career as a university professor in various centers, until in 1969 was appointed Secretary of Labor by President Richard Nixon (1969-1974), in whose government he held different positions.

Although he had already flirted with politics before, when in 1955 he served on the Council of Economic Advisers to President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961).

He would return to high politics again during the term of Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), who appointed him Secretary of State.

In his years at the helm of U.S. foreign policy, he had to grapple with thorny issues. like the Falklands War, the war in Lebanon and the always delicate relations of the United States with Europe.

As Secretary of State, he negotiated the reduction of weapons with the Soviet Union and also lived through the crisis with Panama that ended in the invasion of the country by the US Army in December 1989, when Reagan’s term was coming to an end.

The Reagan Administration was known for its controversial interventionism in Latin America, praised by some and reviled by others. In Nicaragua, for example, the support through the intelligence services of the “contras” who opposed the Sandinista government stood out, while in El Salvador, the United States leaned towards the government in the bloody war against the guerrilla group Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation.

Source: EFE and AP

