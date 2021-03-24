George Segal, known for his long career in Hollywood, He passed away on March 23 at the age of 87. His wife Sonia confirmed the news through a statement that was released to various international media.

The series actor reportedly The Goldbergs he underwent a heart operation, which ultimately caused his death.

“The family is devastated to announce that George Segal He died due to complications from coronary bypass surgery ”, reads the letter released by Sony Television.

His agent and old friend, Abe Hoch, lamented the departure of the Hollywood star: “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human being, ”she said in a statement.

George Segal’s film career

The renowned actor began his artistic career in 1955, participating in different plays. Six years later, he began his film career, gaining fame with the film King rat, which told a story about World War II. Since then he has been part of the cast of different productions with main roles.

George Segal He acted in the feature film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1966), for which he won his only Oscar nomination. That same year, he won the Golden Globe for the new star of the year for The new interns.

At the end of his career he devoted himself to television series, such as The Goldbergs, and even had a participation in music, launching the group George Segal and the imperial jazzband.

