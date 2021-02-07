George P. Shultz, American Secretary of State with President Ronald Reagan and great architect of American diplomacy at the end of the Cold War, has died on Saturday at age 100, the Hoover Institute announced Sunday. This politician and diplomat was the promoter of the main disarmament agreements developed in the 1980s between the United States and the former Soviet Union (USSR).

«It was one of the greatest political strategists of all time, who served three American presidents«-In this case Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and the aforementioned Ronald Reagan-, reported this institution linked to Stanford University in a statement published on its website.

Shultz played a key role, alongside President Reagan, in changing the course of history using all the tools of diplomacy to end the Cold War“Added this institute, of which the former secretary had been a member for more than 30 years.

“He is one of the only Americans who oheld four different positions in the federal government«, As Secretary of State (1982-1989), of the Treasury (1972-1974), of Labor (1969-1970) and also as Budget Director at the White House, he stressed.

Another former Republican secretary of state -in her case under George W. Bush-, Condoleezza Rice, hailed the legacy of a “great statesman American “and a” true patriot “who” made the world better “.