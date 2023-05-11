The flight forward of George Santos, the Republican congressman from New York in the pillory for inventing a good part of his resume, ended this Wednesday in a federal court in New York, where he has been charged with seven charges of electronic fraud, three of money laundering, one for the theft of public funds and two more for making false statements to the United States House of Representatives. Santos, who has pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges and has been released on $500,000 bail, was elected representative in the midterm elections in November.

After the first lies came to light at the end of December -the makeup of certain aspects of his academic record and his professional experience-, the cascade of fabrications about his life grew like a snowball, which did not stop him from January will be sworn in on Capitol Hill as a representative for the prosperous district of Long Island. Although, surrounded by the revelations of the media, he admitted to having fattened some parts of his curriculum, he insisted on not renouncing the act of deputy and only stepped aside from the two House committees that corresponded to him to integrate.

At the end of April, he could still be seen on the Republican caucus at a solemn joint session of Congress with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Although by then he was already a plague in his own party, some of whose members had asked him to resign from his seat, Santos proudly wore the badge that identifies congressmen on his lapel. Several co-religionists have joined the chorus this Wednesday requesting his resignation, although by law Santos can continue to sit in his seat even though he is accused and today he has reiterated that he has no intention of resigning. His movements, however, are limited to New York and Washington, with the obligation to request permission to move, the judge in the case has ordered.

The CNN information network reported Tuesday afternoon that federal prosecutors had indicted Santos, 34, without specifying the charges. Contacted by telephone by an Associated Press journalist, the Republican replied: “This is new to me. You’re the first to ask me about this.” This Wednesday, the congressman turned himself in and went to court while the Attorney for the Eastern District of New York made public the possible crimes of which he is accused. Both the Department of Justice and the FBI have worked together on the investigation into the alleged violation of election campaign rules and federal conflict of interest laws.

Possible prison sentence

In addition to these major crimes from an institutional and political point of view, which could cost him a 20-year prison sentence if convicted, Santos is being pursued by bizarre, not to say ridiculous accusations: having stolen money raised in a campaign on social media for the dying dog of an Iraq war veteran; organizing a credit card fraud scheme or even stealing a dog from a dairy amish. Not glamorous for a supposedly brilliant life, thanks to making up degrees from New York University and Baruch College, as well as equally bogus professional experience at major Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Two stories that match the image of a guy who is a victim of “delusions of grandeur”, according to the description given to him by a roommate.

In addition, he also boasted of a false Jewish heritage, linked to the Holocaust, allegedly from his grandparents, and from a mother who was a victim of 9/11, when that day in 2001 her mother was not even in New York. It so happens that many voters in his district are descendants of Holocaust victims, which led journalist Andrew Silverstein to investigate the veracity of his affiliation. Silverstein exposed the fraud, before being picked up in late December by The New York Times and that, immediately, the falsehoods became a great political scandal. Santos, who is openly gay, also angered the LGTBIQ community for hiding that he had been in a marriage of convenience with a woman until 2019.

Santos, whose election helped in part to break traditional Democratic rule in New York, was one of the stars invited to a caucus of hardline Republicans in New York in February that brought together notorious anti-Semites and white supremacists. His seemed like a career destined to shine, as a representative of that Republican outpost in a traditionally Democratic state.

Now, with Santos in the hands of justice, the Republican Party contains at least the oil stain that threatened to spread in the midst of the electoral campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, when its best-placed candidate, Donald Trump, also faces legal setbacks.

