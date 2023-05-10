Republican Congressman George Santos, April 27 at the Capitol in Washington. ANNA MONEYMAKER (Getty Images via AFP)

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican who won a seat in the November midterm elections and whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrication has stunned the public. The news has been advanced by CNN, which quotes three people close to the case.

Santos is expected to appear Wednesday in federal court for the Eastern District of New York, where the charges were reportedly filed, although a prosecutor’s spokesman declined to comment. Spokespersons for the Brooklyn prosecutor’s office, the Department of Justice and the FBI, as well as the congressman’s lawyer, also refused to comment on the matter.

The exact nature of the charges is not yet known, but the FBI and Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance documents, as well as, probably, others for falsifying or inventing details of their academic and professional curriculum. Santos was elected representing a district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens. He has been investigated in multiple jurisdictions, as well as by the House Ethics Committee.

Prominent Democrats, joined by some New York Republicans, have called on Santos to resign on charges ranging from criminal behavior during the election campaign, such as tax collection fraud, to small personal lies to whiten or inflate his resume that They go back more than a decade.

Seeing himself in the trigger, the congressman stepped aside at the end of January from the two House of Representatives committees that he had had to integrate, while the media continued to bring out his dirty laundry, some as base as allegedly defrauding a veteran of the Iraq war the money raised in networks to treat his dying dog. He also talked about an alleged assault suffered by him and his partner in broad daylight in downtown Manhattan. A former roommate diagnosed his behavior by pointing out that Santos suffers from “delusions of grandeur,” the same ones that made him invent a millionaire estate, a long-suffering family history as a descendant of Holocaust survivors, or an academic education superior to the studies he attended.

Santos has been accused of violating campaign finance regulations, violating federal conflict of interest laws and organizing credit card fraud, among other crimes and misdemeanors of which more shocking: one of the last is the alleged theft of a dog on an amish farm. The congressman has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial situation, but he continues to deny the more serious allegations and has flatly refused to hand over his congressional record.

From a legal point of view, the charges do not affect your status as a congressman. Nothing in the Constitution’s requirements for holding that elected office prevents criminally charged or convicted persons from serving, except for the 14th Amendment’s prohibitions for certain treasonous conduct committed after the representative has been sworn in, reports the CNN.

However, if you are convicted of a crime that could carry a sentence of two or more years in prison, the rules of the Chamber order you not to participate in the votes in the chamber or in those of the commissions, such as the two of which Santos cautiously withdrew while the investigation lasted.

Santos leaves a trail of fabrications behind him, stretching from Brazil to his maternal family to Holocaust survivors and their descendants, many of whom live in the district for which he was elected and have asked for little less than his head for fabricating. with such a serious event, because their alleged Jewish ties feel deceived. He has also raised blisters among the LGTBIQ community, due to the double life that he led for years married to a woman to cover up his homosexuality.

