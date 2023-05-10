According to the federal investigation, the deputy reported wrong data on salaries received before taking office.

US Congressman George Santos surrendered himself to US Justice this Wednesday (May 10, 2023). He is indicted on two counts of lying to Congress. Santos faces up to 20 years in prison. The deputy will be heard by the Court at 2 pm (Brasília time).

Both charges relate to two financial disclosure forms he filled out as an applicant. The son of Brazilian immigrants, the 34-year-old congressman was elected in November 2022 to represent New York State’s 3rd district. He got 54.1% of the votes.

According to US Department of Justice prosecutors, the deputy exaggerated, in 2020, regarding the income he received at one job and did not disclose his salary at another company.

In the 2nd accusation, those responsible for the investigation claim that Santos lied when he declared that he earned a salary of US$ 750,000 (about R$ 3.75 million, at the current exchange rate) and from US$ 1 million to US$ 5 million (from R$ 5 million to R$ 25 million, at the current exchange rate) in dividends from his company, the Devolder Organization.

Prosecutors also say he falsely claimed to have a checking account that contained between $100,000 and $250,000, plus savings with deposits of between $1 million and $5 million.

On March 2, the Ethics Committee of the United States House of Representatives opened one investigation against Santos. the republican recognized publicly that he faked his resume and lied about personal information. Criminal charges against George Santos were filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday (May 9).

In addition to the charges for which George Santos was convicted this Wednesday (May 10), he still faces 11 others, which include electronic fraud (7), money laundering (3) and theft of public funds (1). Here’s the full of the indictment by the US Department of Justice (9.7 MB, in English).

“According to [apresentado] in the indictment, the defendant’s alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress, when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay off personal debts and buy designer clothes.“, declared District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“This indictment is the result of a long collaboration between law enforcement agencies, and I thank our partners at the US Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice and the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] for his dedication to eradicating public corruption”, completed Donnelly.

UNDERSTAND

On February 15, 2023, the newspaper New York Times published that Santos made a series of unusual payments using funds earmarked for his election campaign. Spending ranges from luxury hotel stays to various payments of $199.99 –$0.01 less than the maximum spend amount with no receipt required.

In all, US$ 365,399 (about R$ 1.9 million at current exchange rates) in expenses were not broken down. According to the North American newspaper, releases without receipts represent 12% of Santos’ total campaign expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail about 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$ 26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican team changed the financial records 36 times.

Before, George Santos had already admitted to having invented information for his resume and lied about personal information. The congressman claimed to have graduated in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University, in addition to having worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, on Wall Street, but backtracked in an interview with the newspaper. The Post on December 26, 2022.

“I did not graduate from any higher education institution. I am ashamed and regretful that I graced my resume.”he said. “I admit it… we do stupid things in life”.

During the campaign, Santos said he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped Nazis during the 2nd World War (1939-1945), which is not true.

Finally, it was also accused of sexual harassment. On February 3, 2023, a man named Derek Myers, who claims to have worked in the Republican deputy’s office, reported on his Twitter profile that he filed a report with the US Capitol police, where he reported having been the victim of ethical violations and of sexual harassment by the congressman.

Myers detailed a day at work when he was in the office alone with the congressman. Santos would have asked if the employee had a profile on Grindr – a relationship app aimed at the LGBTQIA+ public. Afterwards, he would have approached, touched Derek’s crotch and invited him to go to karaoke.