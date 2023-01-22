The son of Brazilians is the 1st openly gay and non-incumbent Republican to win an election for the US Congress

The US Congressman George Santos said on Saturday (21.jan.2023) that he has dressed as a woman, but denied that he was drag queen. In the 2022 midterm elections, he became the 1st openly gay, non-incumbent Republican to win a congressional election.

Santos made the statement after photos of him dressed as a woman began to circulate on the internet. When approached by American journalists when he landed in New York, the Republican congressman was questioned about the images. He said he was young and was “just having fun”.

“But I’m not ‘queen’ [drag queen]çaramba“, he spoke. According to him, people are doing “so much noise for nothing”.

In Publication made on Thursday (19.jan) on Twitter, Santos called the information that he would have acted as drag queen in “categorically false”. She stated that this was “the latest obsession” from the press.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life as I work to deliver results. I will not be distracted or disturbed by it.“, he wrote.

On January 12th, the drag queen and activist Eula Rochard posted on Instagram an image from 2008, at the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Niterói (RJ). In the description of the photo, it says that it is next to another dragwith the artistic name of Kitara Ravache and that would be Santos.

Days later, in FacebookEula Rochard made a publication with pages of a report about the event and a new photo.

See the pictures:

Commentator Kaivan Shroff posted on twitter, on January 18, about the case. “A Brazilian drag queen and others claim that George Santos was a drag queen by the name of Kitara Ravache. Unconfirmed, but certainly looks like Santos.”he wrote in the post.

“An important context here is that Republican elected officials have directed hatred and violence against the drag community.“, said.

See the photo posted by the commentator:

Santos is the son of Brazilian immigrants and was elected to represent the 3rd district of the State of New York in the mid-term elections us USA, held in November 2022. He received 54.1% of the votes. The congressman aligns himself with the most conservative wing of the Republican Party. In the campaign, he had a speech considered homophobic and transphobic.

Santos is being held down to resign from office by members of the New York State Republican Party. Investigations found that the politician faked her resume and lied about her professional background throughout the election campaign for the House of Representatives.

The lies include information about your religion, education and career. He claims to be Jewish and says his grandparents escaped Nazis during World War II. He also claims to have worked for financial institutions Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

A new investigation is investigating whether Santos hid the origin of his campaign donations, an illegal practice in the country. According to new reports filed with the US Federal Election Commission, he violated other rules of US election finance law.