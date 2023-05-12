In 2008, the now US congressman was accused of using stolen checks; agency resumed investigation in January this year

US Congressman George dos Santos made an agreement with the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro) to end a 2008 lawsuit in which he was accused of using stolen checks to buy shoes.



In the non-criminal prosecution agreement, the MP-RJ established a payment of BRL 10,000 to charities and BRL 14,121 to one of the victims of the crime within a period of 1 month. The court informed that, after the discharge of the value, the process for embezzlement will be extinguished.

On January 3, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro had announced that it would resume the investigation against the US deputy.



Santos, who is the son of Brazilian parents, was accused of spending nearly R$3,700 using a stolen checkbook and a false name. The deputy stole a check from a man his mother took care of in 2008. She was a nurse and lived at the time in Niterói, in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

Two years later, Santos confessed to the crime and was denounced. However, the Republican deputy did not respond to the official subpoena and the case had to be suspended in 2011 because Brazilian authorities did not know his whereabouts.

On Wednesday (May 10), Santos, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Long Island and Queens, surrendered to the US court.

The congressman was indicted on 7 counts of wire fraud, 3 counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the US Department of Justice. Here’s the full (9.7 MB, in English).

At the hearing held in federal court on Long Island, he pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges brought by US prosecutors.

On February 15, 2023, the newspaper New York Times published that Santos made a series of unusual payments using funds earmarked for his election campaign. Spending ranges from luxury hotel stays to various payments of $199.99 –$0.01 less than the maximum spend amount with no receipt required.

In all, US$ 365,399 (about R$ 1.9 million at current exchange rates) in expenses were not broken down. According to the North American newspaper, releases without a receipt represent 12% of Santos’ total campaign expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail about 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$ 26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican team changed the financial records 36 times.

Before, George Santos had already admitted to having invented information for his resume and lied about personal information. The congressman claimed to have graduated in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University, in addition to having worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, on Wall Street, but backtracked in an interview with the newspaper. The Post on December 26, 2022.

“I did not graduate from any higher education institution. I am ashamed and regretful that I graced my resume.”he said. “I admit it… we do stupid things in life”.

During the campaign, Santos said he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped Nazis during the 2nd World War (1939-1945), which is not true.

Finally, it was also accused of sexual harassment. On February 3, 2023, a man named Derek Myers, who claims to have worked in the Republican deputy’s office, reported on his Twitter profile that he filed a report with the US Capitol police, where he reported having been the victim of ethical violations and of sexual harassment by the congressman.

Myers detailed a day at work when he was in the office alone with the congressman. Santos would have asked if the employee had a profile on Grindr – a relationship app aimed at the LGBTQIA+ public. Afterwards, he would have approached, touched Derek’s crotch and invited him to go to karaoke.