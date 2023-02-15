Republican deputy made a series of launches of US$ 199.99, a value limit that does not need to be broken down

New York Congressman George Santos made a series of unusual payments using his election campaign money. From luxury hotel stays, to multiple payments of $199.99 –$0.01 below your maximum spending amount without needing to show a receipt. The information is from The New York Times.

In all, US$ 365,399 (about R$ 1.9 million at current exchange rates) in expenses were not broken down. According to the North American newspaper, releases without receipts represent 12% of Santos’ total campaign expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail about 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$ 26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican team changed the financial records 36 times.

The congressman began his election campaign in early 2021, just months after losing to Democrat Thomas R. Suozzi in a close race. As per the The New York Times, their expenses were high from the beginning. He made trips to places where he had no declared opponents and stayed in luxury hotels.

In December 2021, for example, he paid around $90,000 for trips to Kansas and Michigan. As stated in January of the following year, it was US$ 266.66 in 5 trips by Uber and taxis; $828.78 for stays at the Hyatt Regency, Kansas; $140.54 with food, including $60.54 at a sushi restaurant.

Four months later, Santos edited the accounting report and included more than 1,200 payments to “anonymous”, nearly all from $199.99. The values ​​added up to more than US$ 250,000. The cost with the 5 rides of Uber and taxis increased to US$ 445.22. The sushi restaurant bill was $199.99. Another 3 expenses of $199.99 were added to the date.

Campaigns are not required to itemize expenditures under $200 under US election law. However, larger expenses, even if divided into several transactions, need to be scrutinized. In this case, the US$ 365 thousand could only appear as “anonymous” in the report if they had been paid to more than 1,800 different vendors or service providers. However, only 270 were listed.

When questioned, Santos’ lawyer, Joe Murray, said it would be inappropriate to comment because there were ongoing investigations.

GEORGE SANTOS