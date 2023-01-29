American congressman, son of Brazilians, is the target of reports by US vehicles for inconsistencies in his profile

Republican Party congressman and son of Brazilians, George Santos, made at least two major changes to the biographical section of his site in 2022, according to reportage from the newspaper The Washington Post published on Friday (27.jan.2023).

The newspaper analyzed the changes in relation to what was written in 2020, when Santos ran for Congress for the 1st time. Used the sites archive Wayback Machine to retrieve the history of changes.

Santos is the target of reports by vehicles in the United States for numerous inconsistencies in his resume.

Read the changes on the Santos website:

Jewish ancestry and 9/11

In November 2020, Santos’ website said that his mother, Fatima Devolder, would be the daughter of immigrants from Belgium who “fled the devastation of World War II”. His father was described as having grown up in Brazil.



“Born in Jackson Heights, Queens, to immigrant parents, George Santos grew up in a close-knit Queens family. His mother, Fátima Devolder, was born in Brazil, the daughter of Belgian immigrants who fled the devastation of Europe in World War II. His father, Junior Santos, also grew up in Brazil. Each emigrated to the United States as young adults, where they met, married, and started a family.”

Then, in November 2022, the website said that her grandparents fled “persecution of Jews in Ukraine” to Belgium, from where they also fled from “Persecution during World War II”. His father would be Brazilian from “angolan roots”.



“George’s grandparents fled persecution of Jews in Ukraine, settled in Belgium and again fled persecution during World War II. They managed to settle down in Brazil, where his mother was born. The father, of Angolan roots, was also born in Brazil. Both his mother and father legally immigrated to the United States in pursuit of the American dream, where they began their new lives with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as pillars.”

One week after the The New York Times it’s the jewish insider publish reports reporting inconsistencies in Santos’ biography, references to Ukraine, Belgium, “jewish persecution” and “angolan roots” of his father were removed from the site.

However, Santos kept references on his website to the presence of his mother in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on the day of the attacks on the Twin Towers, in New York, on September 11, 2001. The New York Times showed that Fatima Devolder was not in town on the day of the attack.

Philanthropy

According to the report of Post, in 2020, Santos’ biography included the creation of a non-profit organization, which rescued thousands of dogs and cats. In 2022, the text was changed to “worked tirelessly with animal rescue”. In December of the same year, mentions of animal rescues were removed from the site.

“Also passionate about animals and animal welfare, George founded and ran a non-profit organization called Friends of Pets United (FOPU) from 2013 to 2018, an animal rescue operation, which was able to effectively rescue 2,400 dogs and 280 cats and successfully conducted the TNR [castração e soltura, na sigla em inglês] of more than 3000 cats.”

The website also claimed that Santos and his mother had worked to help children with Epidermolysis Bullosa – hereditary and incurable disease that causes blisters on the skin. This excerpt was deleted in 2022. Afterwards, the website began to mention vulnerable children and veteran soldiers of the United States.

“Following in his mother’s footsteps, George has a long history of philanthropic work in New York and across the country. He has worked tirelessly with animal rescue efforts in the tri-state area. [região metropolitana de Nova York, que abrange os Estados de Nova York, New Jersey e Connecticut]; and supports other organizations that help at-risk children and American veterans.”

Wall Street

In 2020, Santos’ website claimed that he had worked at Citigroup and received proposals from technology companies and Goldman Sachs, before becoming “one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry”.

“After graduating, George Anthony started working at Citigroup as an associate and quickly advanced to become an associate asset manager in the firm’s real assets division.”

In November 2022, the wording became more vague. George Santos wasan experienced” Wall Street investor. He retained the role of Vice President in his biography. In January 2023, the excerpt was deleted.

“George is an experienced entrepreneur, financier and investor with extensive work in equity introduction, real estate, capital markets, biotechnology and mergers and acquisitions.”

University graduate

Santos deleted an excerpt mentioning a degree in economics and finance from Baruch College in New York after reports that he had not attended college. He also removed mention of prep school Horace Mann, in New York. A spokesman for the institution later stated that he was not a student at the school.

On December 27, 2022, Santos admitted to lying about his resume. “I did not graduate from any higher education institution. I’m ashamed and sorry I graced my resume“, said. “I admit it…we do stupid things in life”.