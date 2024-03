Former Republican US Representative from New York George Santos was expelled from Congress in December for fraud | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

George Santos, the former congressman who represented New York's Third Congressional District and was impeached in the House of Representatives in December last year on several charges, announced plans to return to Congress while participating in the State of the Union (SOTU) address. , delivered by President Joe Biden, on Thursday night (7).

In a post on the social network X, the former congressman said he plans to challenge Representative Nick LaLota in New York's First Congressional District, which includes eastern Long Island, in the next election. “I look forward to debating with him on these issues and his poor record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country”, wrote Santos, who is the son of Brazilians and became the sixth member of the house in history to be removed from office.

The Republican congressman was expelled last year following the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report that found substantial evidence that he violated federal law and used campaign money for personal expenses such as cosmetic procedures and adult content websites.

Santos faces 23 federal charges related to alleged fraud, identity theft and campaign finance violations, as well as other crimes. His trial is scheduled for September.

The former congressman's expulsion led to special elections for representation in New York's third district in February, when Democrats won the seat with Tom Suozzi, who defeated Republican Mazi Pilip.