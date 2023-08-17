Samuel Miele was accused of impersonating a US House employee to ask for donations to the congressman’s campaign

A former campaign aide to US Representative George Santos (Republican-New York) has been indicted by federal prosecutors for allegedly impersonating a former chief of staff of a senior US House representative.

According to court documents released on Wednesday (16.Aug.2023), he would have falsified the data to ask for donations for Santos’ campaign. The information is from Political.

Federal prosecutors said the aide, identified as Samuel Miele, was behind emails and phone calls from “fraudulent fundraising” which were sent to more than a dozen potential Santos campaign contributors. The congressman responds to a process in the US Court for 13 counts involving electronic fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

The indictment claims that, from August to December 2021, Miele impersonated an employee who was “a senior advisor to a member of the Chamber with leadership responsibilities” with the aim of “Solicit campaign contributions and enrich yourself through commissions earned”. He would have received 15% of the value of each donation.

As part of the alleged scam, court documents reveal Miele created an email account using the aide’s last name, in addition to signing messages using his full name and title.

The lawsuit does not identify which leader Miele was pretending to be working for, but the newspaper New York Times and other news outlets previously reported that he impersonated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s former chief of staff.

Miele was indicted on 4 counts of wire fraud and one count of identity theft. After pleading not guilty to the charges in a Brooklyn federal court, the aide was released by authorities on $150,000 bail.

GEORGE SANTOS

On February 15, 2023, the newspaper New York Times published that the US representative, representative of the 3rd Congressional District of New York (which includes parts of Long Island and Queens) made a series of unusual payments using the money destined for his election campaign.

Spending ranges from luxury hotel stays to various payments of $199.99 –$0.01 less than the maximum spend amount with no receipt required.

In all, US$ 365,399 (about R$ 1.9 million at current exchange rates) in expenses were not broken down. According to the North American newspaper, releases without a receipt represent 12% of Santos’ total campaign expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail about 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$ 26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican team changed the financial records 36 times.

Before, George Santos had already admitted to having invented information for his resume and lied about personal information. The congressman claimed to have graduated in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University, in addition to having worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, on Wall Street, but he went back in an interview with The Post on December 26, 2022 .

During the campaign, Santos said he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped from the Nazis during World War II (1939-1945), which is not true.

Finally, he was also accused of sexual harassment. On February 3, 2023, a man named Derek Myers, who claims to have worked in the Republican deputy’s office, reported on his Twitter profile that he filed a report with the US Capitol police, where he reported having been the victim of ethical violations and of sexual harassment by the congressman.

On May 10, he turned himself in and pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court on Long Island. The audience lasted about 11 minutes and Santos was released on bail of US$500,000 (R$2.5 million).