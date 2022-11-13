Sunday, November 13, 2022
George Russell wins his first Formula 1 race at the Brazilian GP!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
Russel and Hamilton

The British Mercedes driver made the Interlagos circuit his own.

English George Russellled, ahead of his compatriot Lewis Hamilton, a Mercedes ‘double’ to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil) and achieve his first victory in Formula One, in the penultimate race of the year, which was held this Sunday in the Interlagos circuit, where the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished third and signed his fifteenth podium in the queen category.

‘What an amazing feeling!’

“What an incredible feeling, I thank the whole team because they did everything possible,” declared the Mercedes driver, after finishing the penultimate round of the F1 world championship on the Brazilian track of Interlagos.

“It was really a roller coaster of emotions, a very difficult race. I felt like I had the race under control, but Lewis (Hamilton) was very fast and then when the safety car came out I thought it would be more difficult than I imagined.” complete.

His victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix marks the first Formula One victory for George Russell at 24 years of age.

“There was a lot of pressure on me, but I’m very happy to have won,” he said.
Russell to official F1 media.

The Mercedes driver reported that, after crossing the checkered flag, “all the memories” of his beginnings in the kart category came to him and he thanked the support he has received since then from his family, his coach, his partner and his representative, as well as all the teams that gave him the opportunity to drive.

EFE

