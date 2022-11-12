English George Russell (Mercedes) won the sprint test and will start first this Sunday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil), the penultimate of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Interlagos circuit; where the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – who lost five places on the grid, by changing the combustion chamber of his power unit – finished second.

Mercedes in front

The seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton He was third and thanks to Sainz’s penalty he will start from the front row, entirely from Mercedes.

The Red Bulls of the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who a month ago already decided in his favor the World Cup, and the Mexican Sergio Pérez, second in the contest, finished fourth and fifth; and due to the sanction of the Spaniard from Ferarri -who will start seventh- they will start from the second row.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), third in the World Cup, now six points behind ‘Checo’, and the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who also moved up one place on the grid thanks to Carlos’s penalty, will do so from third. who did add -however- the seven points, one less than Russell, since the sprint grants ‘extra’ units to the first eight classified: eight to the winner, seven to the second and so on each time one less, until reaching the eighth, which adds one

The other Spaniard, the double Asturian world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), which was touched by his own teammate, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, in the first of the 21 laps, had to go into the pits to change the front wing, lost all options and finished fifteenth. Position from which this Sunday he will face the penultimate race of a World Cup that will close next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Dane Kevin Magnussen (Haas), who started first in the reduced race, captured the last point at stake by finishing eighth in the sprint race and will start from that position this Sunday.

Quadruple German world champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), ninth in the sprint, and Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), who finished tenth this Saturday at Interlagos, will start from the fifth row.

EFE