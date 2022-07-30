Q1 and Q2

Contrary to expectations, it is dry when qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts. That is why the drivers can go outside on the soft tires. As the cars leave more rubber on the clean track, the lap times get faster and faster. The fastest times are set at the end of the session. Pérez only just manages to move on to Q2 with thirteenth place.

Verstappen is the fastest driver in that second session. However, his teammate does not manage to get into the top ten. He is hindered by Magnussen on his last lap, but cannot find the speed throughout qualifying.

Q3

The battle for pole position erupts in the last twelve minutes of qualifying. During the first attempts Sainz is fastest, followed by Russell. Both Leclerc and Verstappen make a mistake in their lap. Leclerc is then in third and Verstappen even in seventh place.

There would still be time for both to make up for their mistake with a second quick lap, but then Verstappen suddenly loses power. As a result, he can no longer set a round and falls back to tenth place.

Leclerc can go faster, just like Sainz. But suddenly it is George Russell who is faster than the two Ferraris. The Briton takes pole position for the Hungarian GP. Sainz is second and Leclerc will start from P3 tomorrow, alongside Norris.

Hungary 2022 GP Qualification

George Russell Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Fernando Alonso

What time does Formula 1 start in Hungary?

Sunday 31 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM