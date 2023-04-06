In his first season at Mercedes, George Russell was sometimes ‘mr. consistency‘ named. Probably fits the nickname ‘Bad Luck George‘ better now. After years of toiling in the backfield at Williams, there is finally the chance to do a raid race at Mercedes in 2020. That race turns out to be an accumulation of bad luck. And when he is finally allowed to go to Mercedes, the team falls from the throne.

For the time being, things are not going smoothly in 2023. In Saudi Arabia, Russell seems to take a podium with a penalty for Alonso, but the penalty is later reversed and the British driver has to give up his cup. In Melbourne, Russell even has a chance of winning, but then his engine gives up the ghost. Even if the engine does hold up, it’s no fun to drive says Russell.

Russell on the 2023 Mercedes F1 car

In a conversation with the German Image Russell compares driving the Mercedes F1 car to horse riding: ‘A Mercedes is a faster horse than a Williams, but it’s not all about speed. If you ride a horse from A to B and the horse doesn’t whine, it’s like being in an F1 car that suits your driving style.’ That is not the case with the Mercedes W14.

“We currently have a lame horse. We know there’s a lot of power in it, but he’s not happy that anyone wants to ride it. He still has a will of his own that sometimes throws you off track. We still need to get used to each other and develop him to make him fast and tame,” says Russell. Maybe just visit the farrier for the GP of Azerbaijan.