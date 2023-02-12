George Russell is not the type to be easily satisfied. He knows he has an extraordinary talent and for his own sake he doesn’t want to see him confined to anonymous areas of the standings. On the other hand, he accepted the Williams gym as long as it was limited to a few years (three to be precise), and even in Grove he dispensed flashes of class that are rarely seen in a team relegated to the slums.

Coming to Mercedes, Russell relished the idea of ​​winning the World Championship right away. He didn’t succeed, because the Brackley team gave him a slow car, not very predictable and victim of the porpoising, eradicated only in the last third of the season. This is why the Interlagos victory cannot make him forget the sporting suffering of the beginning of 2022: “I think if I had been presented with this kind of year before the season I would have said ‘No thanks’. Why my goals, my aspirations and those of the team are much bigger than what we got last year. I believe in Mercedes, I believe in myself and if you want to win a world championship, you have to win 10 or more races per seasonand,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “But I’m not disappointed with the year we’ve had. We had a car, it’s true, and you have to make the most of the vehicle you have available. I think we did a great job of maximizing the points. We were very close to second place in both championships, perhaps with one or two slightly different results at Silverstone or Singapore we could have finished second in the Drivers’ Championship. Considering that at times we had a car over a second off the pace of the front runners, that would have been quite remarkable. But I’m still satisfied with the performance we got“.

“In hindsight, it was perhaps better that at the start at Mercedes I had a more difficult year, and that the focus was more on the ability to fix problems with the car, otherwise everyone would have focused on the clash between me and Lewis . I’m not saying this was the year I wanted, but I’m saying that it made me grow as a person and as a driver. I think this will make me a better driver. But equally, had the car been a second faster or a second slower, I would have had a similar opinion. Now I’m ready to fight for the championship“Russell concluded.