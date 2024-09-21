Absolutely! You always have to find a different angle to get your chance. You know, Formula 1 is so unique compared to other sports where you dream of making it to the top. If you don’t make it to the top club, say in football, you go to another team or sign in a lower league. You can work your way up. But in Formula 1 there is no second league. You either make it or you don’t. You have to give it your all and show what you are capable of.