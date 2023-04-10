Literally a title that covers the load.

Of course we shouldn’t be childish. The Formula 1 news occasionally also contains a pinch of hot air. Ultimately, it’s about performance on the track and what the FIA ​​and race management ultimately make of it in backrooms.

But the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes F1 is magnified in the media. The teams concerned will often look at this with regret and shrug their shoulders. Apart from the people with the biggest egos (Horner, Hamilton), Red Bull and Mercedes are not immediately throwing a lot of oil on the fire.

But with the above (amusing?) video, George throws a very small firelighter on the fire. He ranks all circuits of the 2023 F1 calendar, to Top tier, Great, Solid and Meh (too much Nico Leonard watched, media crew?) and his opinion of the Red Bull Ring could of course have been peppered with comical notes with a brilliant delivery like an accomplished comedian.

But his one-liner is so lackluster that you almost think he means what he says. A good script only comes to life with a little passion George. What do you think? Does George Russell really have to throw up a little in his mouth when he thinks about that Austrian liquid angel gold, or did he think this assignment from the Mercedes media team was so stupid that he just had 0 passion to do his best.

Let us know below in the comments.

This article George Russell thinks Red Bull is nothing appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#George #Russell #doesnt #Red #Bull