Blau vor Orange, würde das noch später gelten, Red Bull vor McLaren? Mitnichten. Silber vor Silber lautete stattdessen die Parole. Und diesen Sieger, nein, den hatte niemand auf dem Zettel. Allein, er durfte seinen Sieg nicht behalten. Der Reihe nach. Zunächst wurde nach 44 Runden (308 Kilometer) und einem dramatischen Finale Mercedes-Pilot George Russell vor Lewis Hamilton abgewinkt, Oscar Piastri auf McLaren wurde Dritter. Weltmeister Max Verstappen? Fünfter. Gewann im Red Bull zum vierten Mal in Folge nicht: Das gab’s zuletzt 2020. Nico Hülkenberg belegte im letzten Rennen vor der Sommerpause Platz 19.

„Unglaubliche Strategie, Jungs!“

„Was für eine Leistung! Unglaubliche Strategie, Jungs!“, rief Russell ins Funkgerät. Und ahnte nicht, dass er den Sieg bald darauf verlieren würde. 1,5 Kilogramm leichter als erlaubt war sein Mercedes, nachdem im Ziel die obligatorische Benzinprobe entnommen worden war. Es kam, wie es kommen musste: Zweieinhalb Stunden später verkündeten die Regelhüter des Automobil-Weltverbands FIA die Disqualifikation Russells. Lewis Hamilton wurde zum Sieger ernannt, Piastri rückte vor auf Platz zwei, Ferrari-Pilot Charles Leclerc erbte Platz drei, Verstappen Rang vier.

„Wir müssen die Disqualifikation auf unsere Kappe nehmen“, zitierte das Mercedes-Team seinen Rennleiter Toto Wolff: „Wir haben einen Fehler gemacht und müssen sicherstellen, dass wir daraus lernen.“

Earlier, on the track, Russell had held his own against Hamilton in the final, who was unable to attack despite having fresher tires. Half a second separated the two Silver Arrows at the finish. “George did a great job when he was out on the tires for a long time,” said Hamilton about Russell, who only made one pit stop and not two like most of the others. “Friday,” said Hamilton, recalling the training laps in Spa, “was such a disaster. The car was in the middle of nowhere.” But the Silver Arrows managed an unexpected leap in performance on Sunday.

Verstappen’s storm in a teacup

The starting position was promising: Verstappen was the fastest in the rainy qualifying session on Saturday by more than half a second, but only eleventh at the start the next day. The penalty for the fifth engine change on his car this season. Tolerable in Spa, where it is easier to overtake than elsewhere, the track suits the chief driver perfectly and his company car is usually comfortable. Ready to catch up?

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) inherited pole position, followed by Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull and Hamilton, ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Piastri, who were considered significantly stronger than Ferrari and Mercedes on a dry track and with zero risk of rain. A fallacy, as it soon became clear. The octet were on equal footing, wheel to wheel, if you will.

The handicapped Verstappen raced quickly up to eighth place. He wanted more: “I think we should try to get them, mate, what do you think?” he asked the engineer. “Let’s try,” replied Gianpiero Lambiase. A storm in a teacup. No say in the victory for Verstappen, who eventually finished ahead of Norris and, despite his continued malaise, extended his lead in the World Championship by two points: 275 to 197. In the constructors’ championship, McLaren overtook Ferrari and is now second.

Hamilton, who overtook Pérez and Leclerc at the start, looked like the sure winner after two pit stops, even without Russell’s penalty, in a race marked by the balance of power in which little else happened.

Hamilton only had to overtake his colleague Russell, who was 13 years younger than him. He dared not make a second pit stop. When the others stopped for a second time, he was in the lead 14 laps before the end of the lap.

I asked Russell again: “Just confirm, are you happy to stay outside?” “Yes,” he replied briefly: all or nothing. Piastri overtook Pérez and Leclerc, would he still crash the Mercedes party? The Australian’s masterful outside lane maneuver against Leclerc was too late.

How much risk would Hamilton, who is soon leaving Mercedes, take in the fight for victory? “Leave enough space,” they warned him. The record world champion obeyed and crossed the finish line behind Russell, but did not want to hide his disappointment.