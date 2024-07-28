Zweieinhalb Stunden, nachdem George Russell in seinem Mercedes mit der Startnummer 63 im Hohen Venn zum vermeintlichen Sieg gerast war, erfolgte die Disqualifikation, wurde Rekordweltmeister Lewis Hamilton, Russells Kollege bei Mercedes, zum Gewinner ausgerufen. „Herzzerreißend“, schrieb Russell bei Instagram. „Wir kamen mit 1,5 kg Untergewicht an und wurden vom Rennen disqualifiziert.“ 796,5 Kilogramm brachte Russells W15 auf die Waage. 798 Kilo sind vorgeschrieben.

Das Mercedes-Team sah die Schuld bei sich: „Wir müssen die Disqualifikation auf unsere Kappe nehmen“, wurde Rennleiter Toto Wolff in einer ersten Stellungnahme zitiert. „Wir haben einen Fehler gemacht und müssen sicherstellen, dass wir daraus lernen.“

Verhängnisvolle Strategie?

Später mutmaßte Mercedes, dass sich Russells vermeintlich siegbringende Strategie, im Gegensatz zu den Rivalen nur einen Boxenstopp einzulegen, als verhängnisvoll erwies. „Wir gehen davon aus, dass der Verlust an Gummi, der aus der Ein-Stopp-Strategie resultierte, zum Untergewicht beitrug“, wurde Chefingenieur Andrew Shovlin zitiert. Stark verschlissene Reifen wiegen weniger als kaum verbrauchte. Russell stoppte schon nach zehn von 44 Runden, wohingegen Hamilton nach 26 Touren zum zweiten Mal hielt. Er fuhr zum Schluss auf deutlich frischeren Gummis, die noch zudem schwerer waren.

In addition, Formula 1 does not do a lap of honour after crossing the finish line on the seven-kilometre-long Spa-Francorchamps track. However, this serves a practical purpose elsewhere. The drivers steer off the ideal line, where there are countless rubber particles: abrasion. It sticks to the hot tyres of the cars, which therefore weigh more heavily on the scales. The drivers are constantly reminded by the command centre in the pits to “pick up the rubber” so that there are no disqualifications. Mercedes said: “We will evaluate the events and understand what went wrong.”

“Friday was such a disaster”

The final curtain fell ingloriously before the summer break of Formula 1, which had shown its best side on the track before the holidays. Russell and Hamilton fought a close duel in the final, in which Russell had the upper hand by half a second and Oscar Piastri in McLaren came third, but can now be happy with second place ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. World champion Max Verstappen? Fourth thanks to Russell’s disqualification. But he didn’t win in the Red Bull for the fourth time in a row: the last time that happened was in 2020. Nico Hülkenberg came last.

The eventual winner Hamilton admitted that Mercedes was surprised by its own strength on Sunday, especially after the impressions from training. “Friday was such a disaster,” said the 39-year-old Hamilton. “The car was in the middle of nowhere.” It seemed unrealistic that Mercedes would triumph for the third time in the last four races. “We had a car that was the measure of all things in today’s race with two different strategies,” Toto Wolff commented on the jump in performance, but couldn’t find a proper explanation for it.

Hamilton, who started from third place at the start and passed Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull and Leclerc, looked like the sure winner after two pit stops in a race marked by the balance of power. Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull were on equal footing, wheel to wheel, if you will.

“Leave enough space”

Hamilton only had to overtake his work colleague Russell, who was 13 years younger than him. He dared not to make a second pit stop. When the others stopped for a second time, he was in the lead 14 laps before the end. I asked Russell again: “Quickly confirm, are you happy to stay out?” “Yes,” he replied curtly: all or nothing.

Piastri overtook Pérez and Leclerc, would he still crash the Mercedes party? The Australian’s masterful outside lane maneuver against Leclerc was too late for that. How much risk would Hamilton, who is soon leaving Mercedes, take in the fight for victory? “Leave enough space,” they warned him. The record world champion obeyed and crossed the finish line behind Russell, but did not want to hide his disappointment. It was only much later, when the champagne had already been sprayed, that he was able to celebrate.