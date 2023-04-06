In any case, it is not a lack of self-confidence on the part of George Russell, he thinks he could have beat Max last Sunday.

It’s been a few days already, but we can’t stop talking about the Australian Grand Prix. Not just because of the three standing starts in total, or the chaos that ensued at the end of the race, but there’s just so much more.

How about the first start of the race, for example. All of us Max started from pole position, but was almost immediately outwitted by the two Mercedes. First George Russell clapped past, a little later Lewis Hamilton followed suit. And as far as Russell was concerned, it didn’t have to stop there.

Russell could have beat Max

George is convinced that he could have won the race if it hadn’t all turned out the way it did. He told Sky Sports that his pace was good and that it had been very difficult for Max to overtake himespecially with Hamilton still in between.

And yes, he also knows that Max was ‘managing’ and that the Red Bull is easily half a second faster per lap than the Mercedes. Still, George Russell still thinks he could have won the race.

Unfortunately, things turned out differently for the Briton. Not only did he fall far back after the first red flag, he also blew up his bike and therefore didn’t finish at all. And as a wise man has called out at least once every week for 35 years; to finish first, you first have to finish.

Fortunately, George Russell is not lacking in self-confidence. At least that’s something this season…

