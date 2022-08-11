George RR Martin revealed in a new interview with the New York Times that he was not really involved in the creation of the last seasons of Game of Thrones.

The author of the fantasy series said: “Starting in Season 5 and 6, and certainly in the seventh and eighth, I was practically out of the game.” When asked why he had been ousted from the show, Martin replied, “I don’t know, you should ask Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff ]”.

This is a clear difference from the first seasons during which Martin acted as a consultant, working on various aspects of Game of Thrones, starting with the script and arriving at the casting. The report states that David Benioff and DB Weiss declined to comment.

George RR Martin and Peter Hayden Dinklage

We are sure that many aficionados of novels have felt that Martin’s presence has waned in the later seasons of Game of Thrones. In the past, however, Martin has claimed to have been involved “in conversations” related to the finale of the show.

“I don’t think the ending of Dan and Dave it’s going to be very different from mine, given the conversations we’ve had, “he said.” But they might have ideas about some secondary characters, there might be big differences. There is no way to go into all the details, all the minor characters, all the secondary characters. ”

At least, we know that Martin worked on the prequel, House of the Dragon. The author has already seen the full product and has also told us what he thinks about it.