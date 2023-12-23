Despite the passing of the years, fans continue to be hurt by the end of game of Thrones. However, we are not the only ones, since even George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Firebooks on which the HBO series was based, He was also disappointed with how quickly this story came to an end, and would have loved to see up to 10 seasons.

After six well-adapted seasons, each with 10 episodes, the last two presented us with only seven and six chapters respectively. Now, as part of the interviews available in the book Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New FrontiersPaul Haas, Martin's agent, has revealed that the author wanted to see 10 seasons of 10 episodes for Game of Thrones. This is what he commented:

“George flew to New York to have lunch with Pleper to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it, and to tell him that it would be a more satisfying and entertaining experience.”

For his part, Martin added the following:

“I wish it had lasted ten years. I think that would have given us a little more time in the later seasons to finish it. But that might just be because I'm still trying to finish it in these books.”

Along with this, it has been revealed that Martin was concerned about the direction the series took after season five., which resulted in less participation by the writer from that point on. This is what Haas commented:

“George loves them. [los showrunners de Game of Thrones, Daniel Weiss y David Benioff], but after season five, he started to worry about the path they were taking because George knows where the story is going. He started saying, 'You're not following my template.'

It is no secret that after the fifth season, there was no more material to adapt to the series. Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the series A Song of Ice and Fire It's not even available yet, and while showrunners Daniel Weiss and David Benioff They had a clear idea of ​​where they wanted to go.the route was not well defined.

Along with this, we must not forget that, at that time, Daniel Weiss and David Benioff were planning a new Star Wars trilogy, a project that at the end of the day was canceled. Although the showrunners have not spoken about this, the desire to work with Disney has been pointed out as one of the reasons why they ended the life of Disney prematurely. game of Thrones.

Yes ok game of Thrones will be remembered for its terrible ending, Martin's work with HBO lives on. At the moment, is in production House of the Dragona series that is based on Fire & Blooda book that is finished, and the people involved in this production are willing to honor the author's work.

Editor's Note:

The only way to completely eliminate the bad taste in our mouths that the end of game of Thrones is reading the books A Song of Ice and Fire. Unfortunately, Winds of Winter It is not on sale yet, and it seems that A Dream of Spring will never see the light of day.

Via: Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers