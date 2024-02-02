Writer George R. R. Martin, to whom we owe the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books and FromSoftware's Elden Ring scenario, has returned to speaking briefly online, explaining why he no longer enjoys talking to fans. According to him, social media is dominated by anti-fans, people who spread rumors toxicity and hatred and loves to dance on the graves of those who fail.

Martin: “Toxicity is on the rise. It was fun to talk about our favorite books and movies, and have heated debates with fans who saw things differently… but… it's no longer enough to say “I don't like this book. .. or this film, I'll tell you why.” People prefer to talk about what they hate, instead of what they love and enjoy dancing on the grave of any movie that flopped.”