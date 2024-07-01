A couple of days ago the rumor of a possible adaptation of Elden Ringeither in the form of a film or a series. Although there is no confirmation on this at the moment, George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire and who worked on the FromSoftware game, has issued a statement strongly hinting that an adaptation of some sort is in development.

Through his official blog, Martin spoke about the rumors of an adaptation of Elden Ringand although he did not confirm that a work of this style is in development, His comments were suspicious enough to make it clear that such work could be on the way.. This is what he said:

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or TV series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say. Not a word, no, nothing, I don’t know anything, you never heard anything from me, mum, mum, mum. What rumor?”

Now, Martin’s post would indicate that an Elden Ring adaptation is probably being seriously considered, but for now, nothing is clear yet. Considering his relationship with HBO, It is likely that Warner Bros. will be able to obtain the rights to produce a film or series.

Unlike other similar works, an adaptation of Elden Ring sounds like something more complicated. Instead of having a clear protagonist, or a story that everyone can understand, FromSoftware’s work has been characterized by offering confusing narrativeswhere what the player does is what really matters, and not so much the events that unfold in front of us. This is a feeling that is difficult to replicate in another medium.

At the end of the day, We can only wait to see if an adaptation of Elden Ring whether or not it becomes a realitysomething that many are probably considering, especially after the resounding success of this title and its DLC. In related topics, you can check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree here. They also reveal the sales of this expansion.

Author’s Note:

A movie of Elden Ring It sounds very complicated. If an adaptation is in the works, we will probably see a series, a format that would work better with the type of story we are likely to see. It will not be an easy task, but it is a job that must be done.

Via: George R.R. Martin.