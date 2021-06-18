Since it was revealed years ago we knew that George RR Martin, notorious author of game of Thrones, I would be working on Elden ring next to FromSoftware. After his latest trailer in the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, new details of the project have come out and Martin himself has spoken about it.

In a new interview with WTTW, Martin finally broke the silence about the game. Despite not being a big fan of video games, Martin was contacted by FromSoftware years ago and the idea seemed very good, so he agreed to work with them.

Specifically, Martin created the world of Elden Ring, and from there, FromSoftware he adapted it into the video game. Martin also assisted in character design and in the lore of the game, but mentions that he has not worked on it for years since it was one of the first things he did to FromSoftware. However, you are excited about the final product and eager to see how these developers adapted their proposals.

Elden Ring to debut in order to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

Via: ComicBook