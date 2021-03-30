The large digital platforms continue their fight to take over the most successful creators of recent years. HBO Max (a service that will arrive in Spain at some point in 2021, but whose contents can be seen at the moment on HBO Spain) has signed with the writer George RR Martin, 72, author of the saga Song of ice and fire that led to the series Game of Thrones, a millionaire contract to develop content for the platform. The contract as it progresses The Hollywood ReporterIt is for five years and for an amount that, although it has not been made public, would exceed eight figures. The author also works with different chains for other projects.

Martin, who continues to write Winter winds, the sixth volume of Song of ice and fire (the fifth was published ten years ago; the first in 1996), prepares on HBO five projects based on the medieval fantasy world of Game of Thrones, although only one of them currently has the green light for its achievement. It’s about the series House of the Dragon, based on his book Fire and blood, which tells as a history book the chronicle over the centuries of the Targaryen family (to which the controversial character of Daenerys from the hit series belongs). Its premiere is scheduled for 2022. For HBO, the writer is also preparing as a producer the serial adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel Who’s afraid of deathby Nnedi Okorafor and that of the fantasy novel Roadmarksby Roger Zelazny.

Beyond HBO, the author is working on the adaptation of his anthology of stories Wild cards (which also has other writers) for Peacock, the NBC network platform. And he also has projects for the cinema with the adaptation of two stories. The first, In the Lost Lands, which is being prepared by filmmaker Paul WS Anderson with Mila Jovovich and Dave Bautista as the protagonists. The second, according to Martin on his blog, the book of stories Kings of the arena (Sandkings), his most recognized book before he became famous with A song of ice and fire, con the one who won the so-called triple crown of fantasy literature: the Nebula, Hugo and Locus awards. This project is in the hands of Gore Verbinski, responsible for the films of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Among the projects also related to Game of Thrones (All in a pre-production state and that they would not have to go ahead, as it happened with the cancellation of the prequel that began to be recorded with Naomi Watts) in which Martin would act as producer and in some cases, as he did with the original series , I could do it as a scriptwriter in some chapter, highlights one related to the warrior queen Nymeria of Dorne. There is another about one of the characters that will appear in House of the Dragon, Seaman Lord Corlys Velaryon (played by actor Steve Toussaint). A third is set in Lecho de Pulgas, a neighborhood in the underworld of the fictional capital King’s Landing; a fourth would be the adaptation of the stories (and comics) of Dunk and Egg (set 90 years before that seen in the Game of Thrones series); and a fifth and final one that if it were to go ahead would be an animated series.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.