George R. R. Martin revealed that there are a total of eight Game of Thrones spin-offs in production, although only of these has been confirmed. The statement comes from Festival Bang.

“On the television side, we have the new show, House of the Dragon, which just finished shooting the second season and we will be planning the third season soon,” Martin said, before continuing to say: “But I also have eight other spin- off that we’re developing. The Dunk and Egg show has been greenlit. The others not yet, but we’re still working on it.”

Martin has not confirmed which of his stories will form the basis seven other spin-offs. However, rumors point towards, like The Sea Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, The Golden Empire, Flea Bottom, Aegon the Conqueror and Snow, that it would follow Jon Snow’s story after the events of the Game of Thrones finale.