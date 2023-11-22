George R. R. Martin revealed that there are a total of eight Game of Thrones spin-offs in production, although only of these has been confirmed. The statement comes from Festival Bang.
“On the television side, we have the new show, House of the Dragon, which just finished shooting the second season and we will be planning the third season soon,” Martin said, before continuing to say: “But I also have eight other spin- off that we’re developing. The Dunk and Egg show has been greenlit. The others not yet, but we’re still working on it.”
Martin has not confirmed which of his stories will form the basis seven other spin-offs. However, rumors point towards, like The Sea Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, The Golden Empire, Flea Bottom, Aegon the Conqueror and Snow, that it would follow Jon Snow’s story after the events of the Game of Thrones finale.
What “Dunk and Egg” is about
The series that got the green light is titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and is based on Martin’s short story series known as Tales of Dunk and Egg, which contains three stories: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight.
The stories are set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follow two men named Dunk, a knight who eventually becomes Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and Egg, Dunk’s squire who will one day rule Westeros as King Aegon V Targaryen.
