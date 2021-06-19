Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games out there right now, thanks to all the legion of fans that its developer, From Software, has behind him. His works have transcended beyond simple video games, creating a new genre of games (the so-called souls-like). So, when Elden Ring showed up during the closing of the Summer Game Fest, the networks exploded. During the following days, many details and information about the title were released from the hand of Miyazaki, the director of the game. But not only the director has spoken, since George RR Martin says his job at Elden Ring ended years ago.
This statement has been given in an interview that Martin made in WTTW News Chicago, in which he has spoken about his involvement in the project. Martin claims his job ended years ago, and who set about creating the “world building” for the title, and then From Software created mostly what the author wrote. Even as the project progressed, From Software showed Martin progress, like enemies or the world.
George RR Martin says his job at Elden Ring ended years ago
Elden Ring will be easier than previous From Software titles, but will not have a difficulty selector
The new From Software title has an immense expectation, and more so having the author of the Game of Thrones universe having worked with them. Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
