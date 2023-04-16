













George RR Martin promises that now he will finish the Game of Thrones books | EarthGamer

This is what Martin himself revealed in a publication on his personal blog, where he talked about the projects he is involved in and dedicated a few words about this series.

What this writer said was ‘I just need to finish The Winds of Winter [Vientos de invierno]and then do A Dream of Spring [Sueño de primavera] or the second volume of Fire & Blood [Fuego y sangre]…’.

To the aforementioned, George RR Martin added ‘[…]and slip a new Dunk & Egg tale between each of those in my copious spare time’.

martin stressed ‘[…]and that will keep me ahead of Ira and his merry crew…for a few more years’.

Fountain: HBO (House of the Dragon).

So George RR Martin is intent on ending game of Thrones but it is not known how long it will take. At least she only mentioned ‘a few years’.

winter winds It is the sixth installment of Song of ice and fire, which was thought to be finished before the sixth season of the HBO adaptation came out. However, this was not the case and since then its publication has suffered multiple delays.

In 2018 Martin said that he would not go out, and in June 2020, he regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic had not allowed him to attend a major convention in New Zealand.

At that time he said that the next book of game of Thrones it could come out in 2021 but as you can see that didn’t happen.

As to spring dreamwhich is a preliminary title, he will work on this when he is finished winter winds; It is the seventh and final installment of Song of ice and fire.

Fountain: HBO (House of the Dragon).

Martin, as well as mentioning the aftermath of game of Thronesalso made mention of fire and blood. The first volume of this work focused on the Targaryen house came out on October 20, 2018.

So George RR Martin is moving forward with his work, but it is the focus that he has and the priorities that he manages that have slowed things down the most. It is a matter of waiting and seeing how his work progresses in the coming years.

The images in this note are from House of the Dragonthe most recent based on the work of Martin on HBO.

